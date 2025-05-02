Chinese Duplicity

India is facing an asymmetrical war and an unreliable neighbourhood. This is vindicated every time it faces the threat to its territorial integrity. On the one hand China condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam but on the other it has called for a fair investigation. Not only that it has ensured its support for the Pakistani security interests. This is indeed alarming. This double faced policy explains that China is playing the games that can have far reaching consequences in South Asia. This is indeed interesting and at the same time surprising that China has been demanding for international co-operation to combat terrorism as it has been facing its threat for a long time. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun in his statement has said,“We strongly condemn the attack. China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism…. We mourn for the lives lost and express sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured.” When this statement read between the lines has nothing that can be construed as a firm stand against terrorism. This statement when read in connectivity with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar will make it clear that China has something else in mind. This is what he has said, “As an ironclad friend and an all-weather strategic cooperative partner, China fully understands Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns and supports Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty and security interests… China advocates for a swift and fair investigation and believes that conflict does not serve the fundamental interests of either India or Pakistan, nor does it benefit regional peace and stability.” It makes the Chinese policy clear that it wants to shield Pakistan. The all-weather friend of Pakistan must be asked as to what happened to the previous investigation into the Pathankot terrorist attack in 2016? India had invited Pakistan to conduct an enquiry. China must also be asked what was its response to the inquiry into the COVID pandemic that was demanded from it? Instead of facilitating an inquiry it China didn’t permit the WHO team for the same. Not only that, China has been claiming that it has been a victim of terrorism in Xinjiang. It has often asked for international support to fight the religious radicalisation there. It is a well-established fact that the terrorism operational in China has its roots in Pakistan. Not only in the mainland but in Pakistan Chinese have been targeted in Pakistan. China has been very forthright in asking its neighbours to hand over the Uighurs or Tibetans who it alleges are involved in fomenting terrorism in the Chinese mainland. Afghanistan has been the hot bed of regressive radical terrorism that has been supplying mercenaries to Kashmir and other parts of the world. China exerted pressure on the Taliban to stop giving a foothold to Uighurs and the Islamic State operatives in Afghanistan. On the same lines it also asked Pakistan to hand over the East Turkistan radicals. The things did not stop here the Chinese Army personnel reached Syria to target the suspected Uighurs who had joined the radical Islamic State and were indulged in acts of terrorism against China. There are numerous examples that China has been acting swiftly to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty at all costs. It even takes the advantage of neutralising the terrorists modules on the foreign soil. But it is giving sermons to India when Indian citizens are being subjected to massacre in Pahalgam and lectures to go for fair investigation on neutral lines. This is duplicity and hypocrisy. This Chinese duplicity on terrorism by China exposes its hidden agenda. And the agenda is clear that it is bailing out Pakistan. Pakistan’s defence preparedness and nuclear facilities are patronised by China. India has to be cautious and internalise that it has to deal with unpredictable adversaries.