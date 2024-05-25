LS polls: West Bengal records 16.64 pc voter turnout till 9 am, Uttar Pradesh at 12.33 pc

Breaking

ANI
ANI
West Bengal recorded a high voter turnout at 16.64 per cent till 9 am, as per the data provided by the Election Commission.

Uttar Pradesh also experienced a high voter turnout at 12.33 per cent.

Other states where polling is underway in the sixth phase are– Bihar–9.66 per cent, Haryana–8.31 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir–8.89 per cent, Jharkhand–11.74 per cent, National Capital Territory of Delhi–8.94 per cent and Odisha–7.43 per cent.
The NCT of Delhi recorded 8.94 per cent voter turnout till 9 am.

Chandni Chowk – 7.83 per cent, East Delhi – 8.82, New Delhi – 7.04, North East Delhi – 10.15, North West Delhi – 8.99, South Delhi – 8.88 and West Delhi – 9.72 per cent.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri seat recorded 8.89 per cent voter turnout till 9 am.

Anantnag–6.00 per cent, Anantnag west–6.79, Budhal (ST)–10.81, DH Pora–9.00, Devsar–8.11, Dooru–8.40, Kokernag (ST)–10.31, Kulgam–5.31, Mendhar–11.10, Nowshera–12.52, Pahalgam–10.98, Poonch Haveli–11.98, Rajouri (ST)–9.00, Shangus-Anantnag East–7.03, Srigufawara-Bijbehara–6.04, Surankot (ST)–7.30, Thanna Mandi (ST)–11.32 and Zainapora–8.35 per cent.

Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections is underway across 58 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements.

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates are in the fray.

Voting for the forty-two assembly constituencies in Odisha is also underway in the sixth phase. Assembly elections are being held in the state simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

All parliamentary seats in Delhi and Haryana went to polls in this phase.

Some key seats in this phase include New Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi and Chandni Chowk in the national capital and Sultanpur and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri, West Bengal’s Tamluk, Medinipur, Haryana’s Karnal, Kurukshetra, Gurgaon, Rohtak and Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, Puri and Sambalpur are some of the other key seats. Stakes are high for the BJP as also for the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and other constituents of the INDIA bloc in this phase of the election.

Polling has already been completed on 428 parliamentary constituencies for 25 states and UTs in the first five phases of general elections. Over 11.13 crore voters include 5.84 crore male, 5.29 crore female and 5120 third gender electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls. Around 11.4 lakh polling officials will be involved in conducting this phase of the election.

The Lok Sabha elections will be completed on June 1 after the seventh phase of polls in which voters from 57 constituencies will exercise their franchise. The results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

 

