Lok Sabha polls: President Droupadi Murmu cast her vote in Delhi

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read

As the sixth phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections is underway, President Droupadi Murmu cast her vote at a polling booth in the national capital.

After casting her vote, President Murmu showed her inked finger.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar also arrived at a polling booth in Delhi to cast their vote.

Vice President Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar showed their inked fingers after casting their votes.

After casting his vote, Vice President Dhankhar says, “…Voting is both a responsibility and a power. India is the world’s most vibrant, active and effective democracy.”

All seven Lok Sabha constituencies of the capital city of Delhi are undergoing polls today. These constituencies include New Delhi, North East Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk.

Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections began on Saturday morning across 58 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements.

The voting started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, with those in line by the closing time still allowed to vote.

This election is set to decide the electoral fate of leaders from some of the high-profile constituencies, including Anantnag Rajouri, Puri and North East Delhi.

Of the 58 Lok Sabha seats, 14 are from Uttar Pradesh, 10 from Haryana, eight each from West Bengal and Bihar, seven from Delhi, six from Odisha, four from Jharkhand and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the ECI, over 11.13 crore voters, including 5.84 crore males, 5.29 crore females, and 5120 third-gender electors will decide the fate of 889 candidates today.

The ECI also said that there are over 8.93 lakh registered 85 plus years old, 23,659 voters above 100 years and 9.58 lakh PwD voters for phase 6 who have been provided the option to vote from the comfort of their homes. Around 11.4 lakh Polling officials will welcome over 11.13 crore voters across 1.14 lakh polling stations. (ANI)

 

