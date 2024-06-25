Developing Story

LG Sinha vists Baltal Base camp, reviews status of preparedness of Amarnath Yatra 2024

RK Online Desk
Srinagar, June 25 : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Baltal Base camp today and reviewed the security arrangements for the Holy Amarnath yatra 2024.

“Today visited Baltal Base camp of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra in Ganderbal district. Took stock of the security arrangements for the holy Yatra and various facilities including medicines, oxygen, water, food, sanitation and telecom connectivity along the route and pilgrim camp,” LG Sinha said in his post on X.

This year, the annual Amarnath yatra will commence on June 29, with routes opening from both the pahalgam track in Anantnag district and the Baltal track in Ganderbal district.

