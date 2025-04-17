Breaking

LG Sinha Inaugurates week-long mega surgical camp at Doda & Kishtwar 

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday Inaugurated week-long mega surgical camp at Doda and Kishtwar.

In a post on X, LG Sinha wrote, “Inaugurated week-long mega surgical camp at Doda and Kishtwar earlier today which is being organised by Rotary International in collaboration with District Administrations of Doda & Kishtwar and Department of Health & Medical Education.”

“Camp at 3 different locations- Associated Hospital of GMC Doda, District Hospital Kishtwar & SDH Bhaderwah will witness superspeciality and general surgeries by specialized and experienced Doctors in different fields.” he added.

“Health for all is top priority for me and J&K administration in the past few years have ensured that everyone has access to effective and quality health services. We have improved physical infrastructure & invested in essential services for timely and appropriate healthcare.” LG Sinha wrote.

 

