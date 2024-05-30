Breaking

AI generated picture ” All Eyes on Rafah ” went viral on Instagram

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

According to the news sources, An AI generated image with a caption ” All Eyes on Rafah” went viral on Instagram, shared by 44 million Instagram users since Monday.

The image has gone viral after a deadly strike by the Israeli forces on a Palestine Refugee camps in Gaza.

Meanwhile , the top Hollywood and Bollywood actors and models shared the viral picture on their Instagram stories created a hype on social media.

The deadly attack by the Isreali forces killed at least 45 people and 295 were injured in that attack , as per the news sources.

According to the Aljazeera, Since October 7, Israel’s war on Gaza has resulted in at least 36,050 Palestinian deaths and 81, 026 injuries. With many people still in detention, the updated death toll in Israel from the Hamas strike on that date is 1,139

 

 

