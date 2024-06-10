“Indian govt should look into issue deeply”: Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Reasi terror attack

Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Monday called the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district “unfortunate”, and said that the government of India should look into the issue deeply.

“It is very unfortunate that civilians have lost their lives in the attack. This incident happened in an area, which was not considered militant affected even during peak militancy. The nation is told that the situation has been improved but in these past 3-4 years, many deadly attacks have taken place. The government of India should look into the issue deeply,” he said.

Terrorists had opened fire, causing the driver to lose control and the bus plunged into a gorge in J-K’s Reasi district on Sunday. At least nine people were killed and 30 injured.

The Jammu and Kashmir police said on Monday that at least two terrorists were involved in the attack.”As per eyewitnesses, two (terrorists) were there as of now. A combing operation is underway in the area. Five teams have been formed to search in the area,” Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma told ANI.

The SSP further said that five teams have been formed to conduct the search operation in the dense forest area in and around the incident spot.

The Indian Army and State Disaster Response Force are also present at the site. Drones are also being used to search the forest area.

According to officials, the bus, en route from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, was targeted by terrorists at around 6.10 pm when it reached the Pouni area of Reasi district, bordering Rajouri district. (ANI)