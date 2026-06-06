LG inaugurates Emergency Ops Centre, Amarnath Yatra Control Room in Gbl

Real-time CCTV monitoring from Baltal, Sonamarg, Manigam; 24×7 emergency helpline

RK News Service

Srinagar, Jun 05: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated the District Emergency Operations Centre and Shri Amarnathji Yatra Control Room at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Ganderbal, saying these facilities will ensure a smooth and seamless pilgrimage experience for the upcoming pilgrimage.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the key features of the new facility.

The centre pools CCTV feeds from across Ganderbal district, installed by the District Administration, Police, and other security forces for real-time monitoring at a single centralised location. The facility is backed by a round-the-clock emergency citizen helpline to provide immediate assistance and crisis mitigation.

To ensure a safe and seamless pilgrimage, the Emergency Operations Centre also integrates CCTV feeds from Baltal Base Camp, approach roads leading up to Baltal Base Camp, parking areas in Baltal Base Camp, Sonamarg, and Manigam Transit Camp.

The facility will be instrumental in planning and decision-making during the annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra.