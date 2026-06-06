Narco-terrorists enemies of children, progress, will pay heavy price: LG

Unveils three-pronged strategy: dismantle supply chain, awareness, rehabilitation

‘Drug networks will be destroyed one by one; every smuggler, terrorist will face justice’

Umar Raina

Ganderbal, Jun 05: Issuing a strong warning to drug smugglers and narco-terror networks, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said those poisoning Jammu and Kashmir’s youth and financing terrorism through narcotics will have to pay a heavy price.

Unveiling the results of an unprecedented anti-drug crackdown, the LG said the campaign has led to the arrest of 1,128 drug smugglers and registration of 1,036 FIRs in just 55 days.

Addressing a massive gathering at Qamaria Ground in Ganderbal, the Lieutenant Governor said the fight against drugs has evolved into a people’s movement and asserted that the administration will leave no stone unturned in dismantling narco-terror networks operating within and outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Calling narco-terrorists “enemies of our children, our people, and our progress”, he vowed that every smuggler and terror financier involved in the drug trade would be tracked down and brought to justice.

“Today, I stand before you with a firm resolve, a heart full of determination and a promise of a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir. The campaign is now echoing in every street, every household and every panchayat of our land,” Sinha said.

“The narco-terrorists, whether sitting in neighbouring countries or operating inside Jammu and Kashmir, are enemies of our people. They are enemies of our children. They are enemies of our progress. Let me make it clear that narco-terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir will have to pay a heavy price, he added.

Recalling the launch of the campaign from Jammu, the Lieutenant Governor said, “Fifty-five days ago, from the soil of Jammu, I declared that enough is enough. What began as a war against drugs and narco-terrorism has now ignited into a true people’s movement, a movement born of courage, sustained by spirit, and driven by the collective will of ordinary citizens.

He described drug abuse and narco-terrorism as twin threats confronting Jammu and Kashmir. “Drugs are destroying the future of young people by robbing them of their dreams, dignity and potential while proceeds from narcotics are being used to finance terrorism, purchase weapons and fuel violence,” he said. “This is not simply a matter of ordinary crime, but it is also a question of national security and a direct threat to the very survival of our society.”

Highlighting the achievements of the anti-drug campaign, the LG said that during the past 55 days, 1,036 FIRs have been registered against drug smugglers and 1,128 individuals involved in narcotics trafficking have been arrested. “More than 100 properties linked to drug smugglers have been attached, nearly 700 driving licences have been cancelled, and recommendations have been made for the cancellation of passports of 130 drug smugglers. Several other legal proceedings are also underway against those involved in the illegal trade,” he added.

The Lieutenant Governor said the administration has adopted a comprehensive three-pronged strategy to combat the menace, focusing on dismantling the supply chain, spreading awareness to prevent addiction and ensuring the rehabilitation of affected youth.

“The first strategy is to destroy the supply chain. Through a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, we will stop the spread of drugs at its source. The second strategy is prevention and awareness, while the third strategy is rehabilitation of those who have fallen victim to addiction,” he said.

Assuring full support to drug addicts seeking recovery, Sinha said the government would not abandon those battling addiction. “I know rehabilitation is a major challenge. I assure you that we will not leave those who have become victims of drugs without support. With sympathy, dignity and respect, we will bring them back into the mainstream and provide opportunities for treatment, healthcare and employment,” he assured.

Calling upon citizens to actively participate in the fight against drugs, the LG urged women, youth, civil society members and religious leaders to act as guardians of their communities.

“I appeal to our mothers, sisters and daughters to become protectors of villages and neighbourhoods. I urge our youth to become guardians of schools and colleges. Drug smugglers and narco-terrorists will not be able to hide. The police are pursuing them relentlessly, and the campaign will intensify further,” he said.

Addressing drug traffickers directly, the Lieutenant Governor warned that their networks would be dismantled completely. “I want to tell the enemies of society and the smugglers that your days are over. Your networks will be destroyed one by one. We promise that every smuggler and every terrorist will pay the price for their crimes,” he warned.

Praising the people of Ganderbal for their overwhelming participation in the campaign, the LG expressed confidence that the district would play a leading role in defeating the drug menace.

LG Sinha thanked civil society members, social and religious leaders, ex-servicemen, youth, women, the district administration and police for supporting the movement and pledged that the fight against drugs and narco-terrorism would continue with greater intensity until Jammu and Kashmir is freed from the menace.