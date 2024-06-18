Developing Story

Kulgam man carries mother on his back during Hajj, earns widespread respect

Photo courtesy: Screengrab of the viral video.

Kulgam, June 18: A touching video has gone viral on social media, showing a man from Kulgam carrying his mother on his back while performing a part of the Hajj pilgrimage.

The man, identified as Abdul Hamid (45), son of Mohd Ismail and a resident of Chedder Kulgam, has garnered immense respect for his act of devotion and care.

According to a family member, Hamid is currently on Hajj with his parents. The video captures a moment where Hamid, noticing his mother’s fatigue due to the high temperatures, lifted her onto his back to help her complete part of the pilgrimage.

“It was emotional to watch the video, and we are happy that it has spread such a positive message,” said a family member. “Hamid, along with his parents, left for Hajj last month and is scheduled to return next week.”

The family member also said that they spoke with Hamid yesterday. “They are doing well and are busy with the pilgrimage, but we didn’t discuss the viral video.”

 

 

