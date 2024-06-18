Breaking

PM Modi’s monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to resume from June 30

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that his monthly radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, will resume on June 30.

PM Modi also called upon the people to share their ideas and inputs for his radio broadcast on MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App or by record message on 1800 11 7800

“Delighted to share that after a gap of some months due to the elections, #MannKiBaat is back! This month’s programme will take place on Sunday, 30th June. I call upon all of you to share your ideas and inputs for the same. Write on the MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App or record your message on 1800 11 7800,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Modi’s monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast was last aired on February 25, after which it was stopped considering the Lok Sabha elections.

“Mann ki Baat will not be broadcast for the next three months in view of upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” PM Modi had said in his 110th edition of the programme.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections took place from April 19 to June 1, in seven phases. The votes were counted and the results were declared on June 4, leading to the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Mann Ki Baat is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme, where he discusses important national themes and issues with citizens of India.

Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.

The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is broadcast in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat was broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

A study conducted regarding the impact of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on the lives of the people showed that over 100 crore people have connected to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people, and has influenced people towards positive actions. (ANI)

You Might Also Like

“If there is 0.001 pc negligence, it should be thoroughly dealt with,” Supreme Court tells NTA in NEET UG result row

Saudi Health Ministry reports 2,764 cases of heat stress on first day of Eid Al Adha, urges pilgrims to avoid peak sun hours

We are working with dedication for J&K’s strong and glorious tomorrow: LG Sinha

Bangladesh successfully defends lowest total in T20 World Cup history

“From number one to five, all batters are openers”: Inzamam lashes out at Pakistan’s T20 WC team selection

Share This Article
Previous Article Kulgam man carries mother on his back during Hajj, earns widespread respect
Next Article “If there is 0.001 pc negligence, it should be thoroughly dealt with,” Supreme Court tells NTA in NEET UG result row
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Kulgam man carries mother on his back during Hajj, earns widespread respect
Developing Story
“We will look to focus on our skill”: Rohit Sharma ahead of Super 8s of ICC T20 WC
Developing Story
Supreme Court of India to organise special Lok Adalat
Developing Story
Rahul Gandhi informs Lok Sabha Speaker’s office about retaining Raebareli seat
Developing Story

Recent Comments

No comments to show.