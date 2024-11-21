Khyber Cement Unveils Two TV Campaigns Celebrating JK’s Spirit

Srinagar , Nov 21 : Khyber Cement unveiled two exciting TV campaigns, Dil Se Banao and Sab Set Rahega, at a grand event at SKICC in Srinagar. These campaigns celebrate Kashmir’s beauty, and strong relationships while highlighting Khyber Cement’s commitment to building with love and trust.

The Dil Se Banao TVC captures touching moments from everyday life in Kashmir, emphasizing how heartfelt construction creates lasting bonds. The Sab Set Rahega TVC highlights Khyber Cement’s unmatched durability, even during harsh winters.

Speaking about the event Mr. Umar Tramboo, Director of Corporate & Strategy, said, “Jammu & Kashmir is central to all we do. Through these efforts, we hope to honour the land and its people by showcasing how our products contribute to spaces filled with love, strength, and lasting memories.”

Mr. Manzoor Ahmad Mir, Head of Commercials, Legal, and Regulatory Affairs, added, “These campaigns underscore our dedication to the people and the land of Jammu & Kashmir, showcasing how our products stand for trust and reliability in every project.”

Mr. Wasim Ahmed Khan, Chief of Sales & Customer Relations, remarked, “Dil Se Banao is more than just a slogan; it’s our way of thanking our customers and partners for their unwavering support over the years. These television commercials remind us that we are here to build trust and long-lasting connections, not just structures.”

Adding his perspective, Mr. Tarun Singh Chauhan, Strategic Consultant to Khyber Cement, said, “This campaign is not just about marketing; it’s about emotionally connecting with people. Dil Se Banao reflects the resilience and heart of Kashmir while showcasing the reliability of Khyber Cement.”

Renowned filmmaker Mr. Manoj Tapadia expressed his excitement, saying, “Kashmir’s beauty and rich heritage are woven into every frame of these films. It was an honour to bring these stories to life and highlight the strength and warmth that define this incredible land and its people.”

Both ads feature stunning visuals of Kashmir and star acclaimed Kashmiri actor Mir Sarwar, who expressed pride in representing his homeland on screen.

The event, hosted by Mr. Rayees Mohiuddin, also featured an incentive scheme to reward retailers for their unwavering support and a thrilling lucky draw with exciting prizes such as iPhones, laptops, and commercial vehicle.

The winners of the top prizes were:

– 1st Prize – Bajaj Maxima: Ghulam Qadir Lone from Kangan

– 2nd Prize – Bajaj CT 110X: Basharat Ahmad Kirmani from Srinagar

– 3rd & 4th Prize – iPhone 15: Shafiq-ul-Rashid from Ganderbal and Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat from Srinagar

With these new campaigns, Khyber Cement reaffirms its commitment to delivering top-quality products that go beyond construction. The company continues to celebrate Jammu & Kashmir’s unique culture and spirit, building not just homes and structures but also strong and lasting connections with the people it serves. By blending heartfelt storytelling with products, Khyber Cement is cementing its place as a trusted partner in shaping a brighter, stronger future.