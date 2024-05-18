KCCI delegation call on Dir Tourism, discuss issues pertaining to hospitality sector

Srinagar, May 17: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) delegation led by the President Javid Ahmad Tenga on Friday called on Director Tourism Kashmir and discussed various issues pertaining to the hospitality sector.

KCCI Senior Vice President, Ashaq Hussain Shangloo and the Secretary General Faiz Ahmad Bakshi were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, KCCI raised the unresolved issue of renewal of Registration Licenses of Hotels/ Guest Houses/ Lodges/Resorts/House Boats/Restaurants.

Director, according to KCCI was apprised of the difficulties faced by the tourism stakeholders in general and Hospitality Sector in particular in getting their Registration Certificates Renewed.

KCCI President commended the Director and other officials for bringing sanity to Gulmarg by taking revolutionary measures resulting in transforming Gulmarg as a popular tourist destination but had gained notoriety for harassment and mistreatment of tourists.

Director Tourism sought KCCI’s support in regulating services by stakeholders.