Jammu

Upload authenticated data on ‘Aadharshila’ portal: DSEJ to officials

ARIF RASHID
2 Min Read

Srinagar, May 17: Director of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) have asked Head of the Institutions (HOI) and Zonal Educational Officers (ZEOs) to upload authenticated data on the Aadharshila Portal Enrolment Drive-2024 in all ten districts of the Jammu division.
Aadharshila Portal, according to the circular, has been created to collect essential data on students, teachers, infrastructure, videos, photos, and other relevant information. “This is to ensure reliable and authentic data for effective planning, monitoring, and management of schools. Therefore, it is crucial to continuously update and maintain credible data to avoid any discrepancies.”
The Circular highlighted that some Head of the Institutions (HOI), Zonal Educational officers (ZEO’s), and others have not been diligent in uploading data on time, resulting in incorrect or delayed updates.
As per circular, CEOs should assist the respective DNOS/ZNOs as needed to ensure continuous data filling and updating on the portal. “They should also inform the Director of School Education Jammu about new admissions under the “Enrolment Drive-2024” starting from 15-05-2024, following the specified format.”
Each student whose data is uploaded on the Aadharshila Portal will be assigned a unique ID number. “This ID number, along with the Permanent Education Number (given by Udise Plus), should remain unchanged throughout the student’s entire schooling period, even if they transfer from a government school to a private school or vice versa,” reads the circular.
According to official figures from the School Education Department Jammu, a total of 741,912 Enrollment drives have been carried out in 11,017 schools across all ten districts of the Jammu Division before March 31, 2024

