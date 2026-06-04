Kashmir Cyclothon to be national-level event: CM

Launches mascot, jersey for Jammu Cyclothon

RK News Service

Srinagar, Jun 03: “Cycling is not just a sport; it is an environmentally sustainable mode of transport that contributes to public health while supporting environmental conservation,” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday as he flagged off a Cyclothon at the Royal Springs Golf Course to mark World Bicycle Day.

The Chief Minister also launched the mascot, jersey and publicity campaign for the forthcoming Jammu Cyclothon and announced the conduct of the Kashmir Cyclothon as a national-level event, aimed at attracting participation from cyclists across the country and promoting Jammu and Kashmir as a hub for adventure and sporting activities.

Interacting with participants, Abdullah appreciated the growing interest in cycling and emphasised the importance of adopting an active lifestyle for better physical and mental well-being.

The event, organised by the J&K Sports Council under its flagship initiative “My Youth My Pride”, witnessed enthusiastic participation from cyclists, youth, students and sports enthusiasts from different parts of the Valley. The cyclothon carried the message of combating sedentary lifestyles, drug abuse and excessive screen time among youth, echoing the theme: “Say No to Drugs, No to Screen Addiction and Yes to Fitness & Sport.”

Minister for Youth Services & Sports Satish Sharma, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Dheeraj Gupta, Commissioner Secretary Youth Services & Sports Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary RSGC Haris Ahmed Handoo, Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul and other senior officers were present.

The cycling awareness ride commenced from RSGC and proceeded towards Duck Park on Foreshore Road, covering a distance of approximately 20 kilometres. A large number of participants from different age groups took part in the event.