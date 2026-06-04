J&K has 27.55 million tonnes of lignite resources

Ranks ahead of Kerala, Odisha, West Bengal

Ovaise Gul

Srinagar, Jun 03: Jammu and Kashmir possesses an estimated 27.55 million tonnes of lignite resources, reveals a report compiled by the Ministry of Coal, Government of India.

According to the report, released by the Ministry of Coal, the latest inventory of Geological Resources of Indian Coal, indicating J&K’s lignite reserves comprise 20.25 million tonnes under the indicated category and 7.30 million tonnes under inferred resources, while no measured reserves have been reported in the Union Territory.

Although J&K’s share in the country’s total lignite resources remains relatively small, the presence of over 27 million tonnes of deposits highlights the region’s potential for future exploration and energy-related development.

India’s total lignite resources have been estimated at 47,370.54 million tonnes. Tamil Nadu accounts for the largest share with 37,523.65 million tonnes, followed by Rajasthan with 6,661.17 million tonnes and Gujarat with 2,722.05 million tonnes.

Other states and Union Territories reporting lignite resources include Puducherry, Kerala, Odisha and West Bengal.

According to the report, J&K ranks ahead of Kerala, Odisha and West Bengal in terms of total lignite resources, though its reserves are significantly lower than those of the major lignite-producing states.

Lignite, commonly known as brown coal, is primarily used for electricity generation and industrial applications. Experts note that detailed exploration and technological assessments would be necessary to determine the commercial viability of J&K’s deposits.

The latest figures form part of the national assessment of coal and lignite resources undertaken to support long-term energy planning and resource management across the country.