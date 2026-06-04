“Most Parts of J&K Likely to Witness Rain, Thunderstorms Till June 5”: MeT

Srinagar, June 4: The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecast widespread rain, thundershowers, hailstorm and gusty winds across Jammu and Kashmir on June 4 and 5, while warning of possible flash floods and mudslides in vulnerable areas.

According to the MeT department, most places across the Union Territory are likely to witness one or two spells of rain, thundershowers, hailstorm and gusty winds over the next two days.

A few locations may also experience brief intense showers.On June 6, weather conditions are expected to remain generally cloudy, with brief showers at scattered places.

Thereafter, from June 7 to 12, Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness generally hot and dry weather.In its advisory, the MeT Centre warned of thunder, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, at isolated to scattered places during June 4-6.

The department also cautioned that brief intense showers at isolated places in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions could trigger flash floods and mudslides during June 4 and 5.

People have been advised to remain indoors during thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds. The MeT department has also urged the public to suspend boating and shikara rides during adverse weather conditions and exercise caution in flood- and landslide-prone areas.