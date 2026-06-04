J&K to host first Int’l Film Festival from Sep 7-11

DIPR, NFDC to collaborate for landmark event

RK News Service

Srinagar, Jun 03: In a landmark initiative aimed at positioning Jammu and Kashmir as a vibrant destination for cinema, culture and creative industries, the government has accorded sanction for the organisation of the 1st International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK), scheduled to be held at SKICC Srinagar and other prominent destinations from September 7 to 11, 2026.

The prestigious international event will be organised by the Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu & Kashmir, in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). The festival is envisioned as a major platform to showcase cinematic excellence, promote cultural exchange and highlight Jammu and Kashmir’s immense potential as a preferred destination for film production and tourism.

The International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir will bring together filmmakers, producers, directors, actors, industry experts, critics and cinema enthusiasts from across India and abroad. The event is expected to feature screenings of acclaimed national and international films, panel discussions, master classes, interactive sessions, cultural programmes and networking opportunities for stakeholders from the film and entertainment sector.

The festival is also expected to provide significant exposure to local talent, encourage emerging filmmakers, and create avenues for collaboration between the regional film fraternity and the global cinema industry. Through this initiative, the Government aims to further strengthen Jammu and Kashmir’s growing reputation as a hub for filmmaking and creative expression

The maiden edition of the International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir is expected to mark a significant milestone in the Union Territory’s cultural calendar and contribute substantially to the promotion of tourism, creative industries, youth engagement and economic activity associated with the film sector.