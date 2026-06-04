J-K: Security Forces intensify Anti-Terror search in Gambhir Mughlan forests

Rajouri , June 4 : Security forces have intensified search operations in the Gambhir Mughlan forest area of the Manjakote sector in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, where an anti-terror operation is currently underway.

The security forces are continuing efforts to track down suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in the region.

The operation, codenamed Operation Sheruwali, is being carried out jointly by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF.

It was launched following specific intelligence inputs indicating the presence of suspected terrorists in the region.The move is aimed at ensuring that suspected militants remain trapped within the designated area while search teams continue their operations.

The challenging terrain and thick forest cover have added to the complexity of the mission, requiring forces to proceed cautiously while maintaining constant surveillance.

Security agencies are using all available resources to track the movement of the suspected terrorists and eliminate any threat posed by their presence in the region.

The entire area remains under heightened security, with access to certain locations being closely monitored.

Officials said search operations would continue until the area is fully sanitised and all security concerns are addressed.

Meanwhile, earlier in Raujouri, at least 45 forest fire incidents have been recorded in Rajouri district over the past 12 weeks, Conservator of Forests (West Circle), Rajouri, Sat Pal, said.

Fresh visuals from the Sialsui Khadar forest area in Kalakote tehsil of the Rajouri Forest Division showed large sections of the forest engulfed in flames.

The incidents come amid a series of forest fires reported from several locations across Jammu and Kashmir due to prevailing hot and dry weather conditions.

Speaking to ANI, Sat Pal said that a total of around 45 fire incidents had been recorded across the Rajouri and Nowshera forest divisions.

He expressed hope that recent rainfall and the resulting drop in temperatures would help reduce the frequency of such incidents in the coming days. (ANI)