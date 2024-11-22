Breaking

JKPDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Condemns Alleged Torture in Kishtwar, Demands Accountability

Mehbooba Mufti, the President of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed grave concern over allegations of severe torture inflicted on civilians in Kishtwar district.

She has drawn attention to the plight of Sajad Ahmad, Abdul Kabir, Mushtaq Ahmad, and Mehraj-ud-Din, all residents of Kuath village, who were reportedly summoned to an army camp for questioning and subjected to extreme physical torture.

According to reports, the victims sustained serious injuries and were left unable to walk, requiring assistance to reach a hospital for medical attention.

The incident has drawn parallels to earlier disturbing events in Bafliaz, Surankote, where similar allegations of human rights violations were reported.

Taking to social media, Mehbooba Mufti stated: “Allegations of severe torture have emerged from Kishtwar, taking us back to the disturbing events that took place in Bafliaz Surankote earlier this year. Sajad Ahmad, Abdul Kabir, Mushtaq Ahmad, and Mehraj-ud-Din, all from Kuath village, were summoned to the army camp for questioning where they were allegedly subjected to extreme physical torture.

The victims, left severely injured and unable to walk, had to be carried to the hospital. Urge the UT government to take swift action against those involved to ensure accountability and to prevent such heinous human rights violations from recurring in the future.”

The PDP Chief has urged the Union Territory government to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident and hold those responsible to account. She emphasized the need for urgent measures to ensure the safety and dignity of civilians, stressing that such violations erode public trust in institutions and aggravate the alienation of the people.

Mehbooba Mufti called upon civil society and concerned citizen groups across India to monitor the situation closely and ensure justice is served. She reiterated her party’s commitment to standing against any form of injustice and safeguarding the rights of Jammu and Kashmir’s people.(KNS).

 

