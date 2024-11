Srinagar, Nov 22 : The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is set to announce the results for the bi-annual 2024 examinations for the 11th grade today.

An official from JKBOSE has confirmed to Rising Kashmir that the results will be made public today.

“Students will be able to check their results on the official JKBOSE website as well as in the gazettes published by JKBOSE,” official said.