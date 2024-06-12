J&K Govt is taking all necessary steps to make our farmers entrepreneurs par excellence: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended ‘Paddy Transplantation Festival’ at Bijbehara, Anantnag.

In his address, the Lt Governor highlighted the efforts of the UT Administration, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to empower the farming community and to rejuvenate the agriculture & allied sector.

“Paddy cultivation is the backbone of J&K’s economy and our farmers with their unwavering commitment are playing a vital role in ensuring food security and maintaining the agrarian tradition,” the Lt Governor said.

He expressed gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for dedicating Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) worth Rs.5013 Crore. He said the HADP and its 29 projects are being implemented for creating a strong and commercially viable agriculture and allied sector.

The Lt Governor reaffirmed that the policies and projects of the Government under HADP are based on the principles of economy, equity and ecology to put J&K on a new trajectory of growth, almost doubling the output of the sectors, boosting exports and making agriculture & allied sectors sustainable.

The Lt Governor also shared various key interventions and necessary steps being taken by the J&K Government to make the farmers of Jammu Kashmir entrepreneurs par excellence.

In Kashmir Division, an area of 1,27,167 Hectares would be brought under paddy cultivation this year and total 2,94,821 Hectares of net area under cultivation during Kharif Season, he observed.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to ensure timely supply of critical inputs, promoting innovative technologies, and to tap the potential of diversification and intercropping to improve farm productivity. He informed that the administration is going to launch the Kisan Sampark Abhiyan 3.0, soon.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the important role of educated youth, experts, officials and farmers of J&K in agriculture & allied sector.

He commended the District Administration Anantnag for providing a huge chunk of land to industries department and facilitating the establishment of CA stores in the district.

Addressing the issues pertaining to development of Jablipora Fruit Mandi, the Lt Governor informed that the project in this regard has been approved.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor e-inaugurated various components worth Rs 3.13 cr established under HADP. He visited the stalls put up by various departments and farmers and distributed sanction letters to beneficiaries under different schemes.

Progressive farmers also shared their success stories and expressed gratitude to the Administration for support and assistance.

Mohammad Yousuf Gorsi, Chairman DDC Anantnag; Sh Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; Sh Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir; Dr. Syed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag; HoDs, senior officials, farmers, stakeholders and people in large number were present.