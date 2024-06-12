Two terrorists, CRPF jawan killed in Kathua encounter

Two terrorists were killed and a CRPF jawan was martyred in a fierce gunfight in the Kathua district, Police said on Wednesday.

As per the Police spokesperson, “The encounter began on Tuesday evening in the village of Saida Sukhal, near Koota Morh of Police Station Hira Nagar, and continued until this afternoon.

“Initially, one terrorist was neutralized yesterday evening, and the second terrorist was killed this afternoon. Tragically, one CRPF jawan also lost his life. The slain terrorists were part of a newly infiltrated group”, he said.

A civilian who was injured in the encounter is reported to be stable and out of danger.

He said that the identities of the slain terrorists are yet to be confirmed, but it is believed that they infiltrated from across the border. A significant cache of arms and ammunition, including grenades, IEDs and other war-like stores, was recovered from the terrorists.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, Anand Jain-IPS, who has been on the scene and monitoring the operation since yesterday, stated that the operation has not been called off yet, as there may be more terrorists hiding in the area.

The security forces remain vigilant and are conducting thorough searches to ensure the safety and security of the region.