J&K CM Omar Abdullah Chairs Cabinet meeting in Jammu

Agencies
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Chaired the second cabinet meeting of his government at his Jammu residence on Friday.

All cabinet ministers attended the meeting.
Sources told news agency KINS that the cabinet discussed important policies to boost development and tackle key governance challenges.

The meeting focused on public welfare, with discussions on improving administrative systems and ensuring better services for the people.

The cabinet also explored plans to strengthen governance and introduce new initiatives to benefit different sections of society. (KINS)

