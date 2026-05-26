J&K Bank Handles Rs 15,000 Cr Transactions in Pre-Eid Week

Agencies

Srinagar, May 26 : Jammu & Kashmir Bank, the premier financial institution of the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, has powered seamless banking services during the festive week leading up to Eid-ul-Azha, recording over 12 crore transactions worth more than ?15,000 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

An official said the Bank registered its highest-ever single-day transaction volume on May 25, when customers carried out nearly 1.69 crore transactions involving ?2,848 crore, setting a new benchmark in the Bank’s digital banking history, they said.

More than 95 per cent of the total transactions were executed digitally, reaffirming the growing customer preference for technology-driven banking services, the officials added.

At the forefront of this digital surge was the Bank’s flagship mobile banking platform mPay Delight Plus, which delivered flawless performance even during peak load conditions and broke all previous records with an all-time high single-day transaction volume of 1.69 crore transactions worth 2,848 crore, they said.

A senior Bank official expressed satisfaction over the seamless functioning of the digital channels. “We have comprehensively upgraded all our technology platforms and our teams worked tirelessly round the clock to ensure uninterrupted services and zero inconvenience to customers during the festive rush,” the official said.

“It is particularly encouraging to witness the rapid rise in digital adoption among the younger generation, especially Gen Z customers, who find our digital offerings highly attractive, convenient and dependable,” the official added.

With more than 22 million account holders, J&K Bank today processes over 95 per cent of its overall transactions digitally, underlining the remarkable transformation in customer banking behaviour driven by technology, convenience and trust, the officials said.

Customers and business owners across Kashmir applauded the Bank for maintaining uninterrupted digital and branch services despite the heavy Eid rush.

Mohammad Ashraf, owner of Aksa Namkeen in Srinagar, said the Bank’s digital channels worked flawlessly throughout the Eid season. “Our scan-and-pay transactions had an almost 100 per cent success rate which greatly helped our business operations during peak hours,” he said.

Similarly, Azra Beigh, owner of Kashir Clothing in Chadoora, said transferring money has never been this smooth and effortless. “J&K Bank truly deserves appreciation for providing such seamless digital services during the busiest shopping days,” she said.

The Bank had made special arrangements for adequate availability and fair distribution of fresh currency notes across branches, keeping in view the traditional practice of giving ‘Eidi’ to children in the form of fresh currency notes, officials said.

While a few isolated complaints regarding malfunctioning of ATMs in certain areas of Srinagar and adjoining districts were reported, the Bank’s technical teams acted swiftly and rectified the issues promptly, ensuring uninterrupted cash dispensation and customer convenience, they added. (KNS).