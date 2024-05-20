Agha Ruhulla Casts Vote in Budgam, Urges High Voter Turnout for Right Candidate

Budgam, May 20 : Syed Agha Ruhullah Mehdi, the National Conference (NC) candidate for the Srinagar constituency, cast his vote at a polling station in the Budgam segment of the Baramulla constituency on Monday morning. He was joined by NC vice president Omar Abdullah who is also the NC candidate for Baramulla constituency.

Speaking to the media, Ruhullah emphasised the importance of voter turnout in combating the influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its policies.

“Our contest is with the BJP, their proxies, and their policies. If people don’t turn up in high numbers to elect the right candidate, then we will be responsible for maintaining the status quo we have faced for the past ten years,” Ruhullah said.

He stressed the necessity for a large voter turnout to ensure that the electorate’s rights are upheld and the country’s future is secured.

Ruhullah also appealed to voters cast their vote for Omar Abdullah, expressing his confidence in Abdullah’s leadership.

He shared his happiness that Omar Abdullah had voted for him on May 13, declaring Omar the deserving candidate for his vote.

The delimitation exercise has recently aligned a segment of Budgam district with the Baramulla constituency, adding a new dynamic to the voting process in the region.