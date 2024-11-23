J&K bags two prestigious National Awards in Fisheries Sector

Srinagar, Nov 23: The Department of Fisheries, J&K has bagged two National Awards for promoting sustainable fisheries and aquaculture development in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The department earned recognition for achieving remarkable contribution in the Fisheries Sector by winning the ‘Best Union Territory Award’ and Kulgam was awarded ‘Best Union Territory District’.

The awards granted by Union Minster of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh was received by Ab. Majid Tak, Director Fisheries, J&K on the occasion of World Fisheries Day on 21 November, 2024 at a glittering ceremony in New Delhi.

Jammu and Kashmir has been consistent in bagging the honours for Best UT District at Country Level and last year District Anantnag won the award under this category, thus highlighting he consistent growth in the Sector.

The Department has made great strides over last few years under the dynamic leadership of Shalindra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department J&K.

The Central and Union Territory Schemes are being implemented on ground to harness the vast potential of available resources for holistic development of fisheries sector.

The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Yojana (PMMSY) and Holistic Agriculture Development Plan (HADP) schemes here transformed the Fisheries and Aquaculture Sector in the UT and the annual Fish Production has reached to 28000 MT.

This sector provides livelihood employment and entrepreneurship to more than 30k Fishers and Fish Farmers across the UT at the primary level and equally more along the value chain. J&K is pioneer in trout farming and largest producer of trout in the country.