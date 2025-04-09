J&K Assembly speaker forms House Committee to probe ‘Irregularities’ in Jal Jeevan Mission

Speaker Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather on Wednesday ordered a house Committee to probe alleged irregularities in Jal Jeevan Mission in JK.

“In view of the pressing demand of the Hon’ble Members on the floor of the House for constitution of a House Committee to probe into the alleged irregularities in implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir I, Advocate Abdul Rahim Rather, Speaker Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, do hereby constitute a House Committee,” the speaker said in an order.

While Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi will head the committee as its chairman, the members include,Rajiv Jasrotia, M.Y. Tarigami, Ali Mohammad Dar, Ranbir Singh Pathania, Tanvir Sadiq, Javaid Riyaz (Bedar), Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, Rafiq Ahmad Naik, Arjun Singh Raju and Iftikhar Ahmad.