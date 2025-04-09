Police cracks ATM Fraud case; two arrested in Anantnag 

Jammu and Kashmir Police has successfully solved an ATM fruad case reported on 21st March 2025, following a complaint received via email from one Mohd Bakir Mir S/O Late Ahmad Mir R/O Chittergul, a retired government employee by profession.

A spokesperson said that as per the complaint, on 15th March 2025, the complainant had visited the ATM at Chittergul to withdraw cash. During the transaction, he encountered a technical issue and sought assistance from a young man present inside the ATM booth. The individual deceitfully exchanged the complainant’s ATM card and subsequently withdrew a substantial amount from his account using the swapped card.

Taking cognizance of the matter, a case under FIR No. 10/2025 U/S 303(2), 318(4) BNS was registered at Police Station Uttrasoo, and investigation was promptly initiated.

During the course of investigation, two accused individuals were identified and apprehended from Kulgam district.

The accused have been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Itoo S/O Ab Hamid Itoo R/O Sanigam, Kulga

2. Muzamil Ahmad Itoo S/O Mushtaq Ahmad Itoo R/O Sanigam, Kulgam

Upon sustained questioning, both accused confessed to their involvement in the crime. Based on their disclosure, the stolen cash was recovered today, i.e., on 9th April 2025.

Anantnag Police remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the public and urges citizens to be cautious while using ATMs and refrain from seeking assistance from unknown individuals.