“Anyone who looks at India with ill intentions will not be spared”: Tarun Chugh on extradition of Tahawwur Rana

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday welcomed the extradition of 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana to India and said that it demonstrates the Indian government’s “zero-tolerance” policy against terrorism is working effectively.

Speaking to ANI, Chugh emphasized that anyone who looks at India with ill intentions will not be spared.

“Bringing the mastermind of the Mumbai attack, Tahawwur Rana, to India is a commendable step. This has been made possible through the efforts of Indian security agencies. I sincerely thank the Prime Minister for this. It demonstrates that the Indian government’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism is working effectively. Anyone who looks at India with ill intentions will not be spared,” Tarun Chugh said.

Rana has been accused of being involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, where innocent people were killed, and is expected to stand trial in India.

On April 7, the Supreme Court of the United States rejected Tahawwur Rana’s plea to stay his extradition to India. Rana filed an emergency application with Chief Justice Roberts on March 20, 2025, seeking a stay on his extradition.

“The application for stay addressed to The Chief Justice and referred to the Court is denied,” the SC order dated Monday, April 7, 2025, stated.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, a case of criminal conspiracy against Rana was originally lodged by the NIA in Delhi following the deadly November 2008 attacks in which over 160 people were killed.

The ongoing extradition process pertains to that case. However, officials clarified that it is yet to be determined whether Mumbai Police can seek his custody for any local investigation linked to the attacks.

“Only after examining the grounds of extradition will it be clear whether custody can be sought by the Mumbai Crime Branch in this matter,” sources said.

Sources added that the Mumbai Police has not received any formal communication so far regarding Rana’s transfer to the city for questioning or judicial proceedings.

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was convicted in the US for the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives and providing material support to the group responsible for the Mumbai attacks that killed over 174 people. (ANI)