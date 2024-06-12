J&K advances strategic partnership with New Zealand to enhance Sheep sector

In a major advancement in the agricultural sector, Jammu & Kashmir has broadened its existing Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with New Zealand into a full fledged strategic agreement.

The partnership taps into New Zealand’s globally recognized strengths in breeding technology, sustainable farm management and advanced disease control measures within the sheep sector. The collaboration is set to transform and revitalize both the sheep and goat sectors in the Union Territory through comprehensive training initiatives besides innovative and sustainable practices.

The agreement was formalized in presence of Mission Director, HADP, Yasha Mudgal and DG Sheep Husbandry Kashmir, Bashir Khan. Besides, representatives of New Zealand who joined virtually included Graham Rouse, Trade Commissioner and Consul General to India, Neera Arora, Business Development Manager for India and Keith Mitchell, Customer Manager from NZTE, Mischa Mannix-Opie, Executive Director of NZ G2G and TAG’s leadership team, Jon Manhire, Managing Director, Stuart Ford, Director, Dave Lucock, Director and Warren King from AgResearch.

The agreement was signed by Jon Manhire, Managing Director of TAG and Naseem Javed, Director Sheep Husbandry, Jammu. This partnership emphasizes leveraging New Zealand’s world-class techniques to elevate local sheep farming practices in Jammu & Kashmir.

The core areas of collaboration included ‘Advanced Training programs for master trainers, Genetic and Breeding Innovations, Expert Visits and Workshops; New Zealand experts will visit J&K to conduct workshops and set long-term objectives for the project, focusing on breeding values, AI, ETT and digitization besides Value Chain Optimization; a detailed examination and overhaul of wool and mutton value chains led by New Zealand specialists will aim to boost efficiency and profitability across the sector’.

This strategic agreement, valued at approximately Rs 20 crore, spread over 5 years represents not just a continuation, but an expansion of the collaborative efforts to enhance the sheep sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The partnership is expected to bring about transformative changes, increasing productivity and improving the economic conditions of local communities.

The ongoing partnership between Jammu & Kashmir and New Zealand promises to redefine agricultural practices in the region, driving innovation, sustainability and prosperity for the local sheep farming community.