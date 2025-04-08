Sonamarg launches grand sanitation drive to promote eco-tourism

Umar Raina

Ganderbal, April 07: In a major push towards environmental preservation and the promotion of sustainable tourism, the Sonamarg Development Authority (SDA), in collaboration with environmental group Go Green Sonamarg, Monday initiated a comprehensive sanitation drive at the popular hill station of Sonamarg in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

The initiative comes in the wake of the winter season, aiming to clean up the region and restore its natural splendour ahead of the tourist influx. The drive received overwhelming support from various departments, including the Forest Protection Force, Wildlife Department, Tourist Police, Forest Department, Hoteliers Association Sonamarg, and the local police, led by SHO SI Reyaz Ahmad. Local residents, including students and traders, also joined the effort, reflecting a growing community-driven commitment to safeguarding Sonamarg’s fragile ecology.

“Sonamarg is our pride. Cleanliness is not just a necessity but a responsibility, especially when we welcome tourists from all over the world,” said Feroz Ahmad, a local hotelier and member of the Hoteliers Association. “We fully support SDA’s initiative and hope this becomes a regular practice, not just a seasonal one.”

Beginning from the SDA office, the drive extended over a kilometre, during which volunteers and officials collected waste, cleared blocked drains, and removed several unauthorised street vendor setups. These encroachments, officials noted, were causing both aesthetic and environmental degradation.

“Our aim is to preserve the natural beauty of Sonamarg, which is the backbone of tourism economy,” said Dr Javaid Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer of SDA. “This is not a one-off effort—sanitation drives, regulatory enforcement, and community awareness will be part of an ongoing campaign.”

In a bold move to minimise environmental harm, the authorities also announced a complete ban on the use of snow bikes in the area, citing their adverse impact on local wildlife and the delicate alpine terrain. “These bikes not only damage the meadows and generate noise pollution, but they also disturb wildlife in nearby areas,” said an official involved in the drive. “We must prioritise ecological integrity over short-term thrills.”

The sanitation campaign is expected to continue in the coming weeks with plans to engage schools, local businesses and visiting tourists in the broader mission of responsible tourism. As spring breathes new life into Sonamarg, this initiative stands as a hopeful sign of collective action to ensure that the ‘Meadow of Gold’ retains its place as one of Kashmir’s most cherished natural wonders.