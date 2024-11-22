Jammu & Kashmir cabinet approves LG Sinha’s assembly speech

Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet meeting on Friday chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah approved Lieutenant Governor’s speech in Assembly session and directed the ministers to start exercise in their respective departments to takle the unemployment.

Minister, Javed Rana said that during the meeting, “the Chief Minister emphasized the urgency of addressing unemployment, terming it a “grave issue” that demands immediate action.”

The Chief Minister directed all ministers to initiate measures within their respective departments to tackle unemployment. “We will fulfill everything promised in the election manifesto. It has only been a month since our government took charge. In the next two months, we will ensure visible progress,” the CM assured.

As part of the government’s strategy, job vacancies have already been referred to the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Service Selection Board (SSB).