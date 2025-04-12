Breaking

College Student Killed After Attacked With Sharp Object By Unknown Persons In J&K’s Poonch

A 22-Year-Old student of Government Degree college Mendhar was killed after he was attacked by unknown persons in Dhrana area of Mendhar of Poonch district on Saturday.

Officials said that a youth was attacked outside his rented room by some unknown persons using a sharp object.

He was shifted to SDH Mendhar in critical condition, where the doctors at hospital declared him brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Israr Ali(22) son of Mohd Saleem residence of Kotan Mendhar. He was a final year student at Govt Degree college Mendhar.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the case and a manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers, they added.(GNS)

