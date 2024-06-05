Politics

J&K BJP celebrates win; NDA to form govt for third time, says Raina

Arvind Sharma
Arvind Sharma
2 Min Read

Jammu, June 04: The J&K unit of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Tuesday celebrated the party’s victory in Lok Sabha elections after the results and trends started pouring in from all across the country.
The BJP workers and leaders danced to the drum beats and distributed sweets among people at different areas of Jammu. The main celebrations were held at the BJP head office, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Jugal Kishore Sharma, who won the Jammu-Reasi Lok Sabha seat, and J&K President, Ravinder Raina were part of the celebrations at the BJP head office.
Jugal, speaking on the occasion, thanked the people of Jammu and Reasi for supporting BJP.
Raina on the occasion said that the NDA will form government with Narendra Modi as prime minister for a third term. He expressed hope that the BJP-led alliance will cross the 300-mark. Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections is underway.
Ravinder expressed satisfaction over BJP candidates — Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma — leading in Udhampur and Jammu parliamentary seats in the Jammu region.
“BJP-led NDA under the leadership of Modi is forming the government for the third consecutive term, given the trends which till now show that the Congress-led INDIA bloc is 100 seats behind us. The counting is underway and we are hopeful of getting over 300 seats for our alliance at the end of the counting,” Raina told reporters at party headquarters here.
He said Singh and Sharma are maintaining lead since the start of the counting and “we are fully confident that we will win both the seats comfortably”.

 

 

You Might Also Like

Thousands celebrate Aga Ruhallah’s victory in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency

People rejected dynastic politics by showing doors to Omar, Mufti: Kavinder

Defeat of former CMs a ‘resounding message’: Bukhari

LS polls: CPI(M) terms results ‘setback for BJP’

Tarigami congratulates Mian Altaf, Aga Ruhullah, Er Rashid

Share This Article
Previous Article IUST convenes finance committee meeting
Next Article Shiv Sena (UBT) JK celebrates party’s victory in Maharashtra
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Hakeem hails ECI for free & fair parl elections, seeks early assembly polls
Politics
Shiv Sena (UBT) JK celebrates party’s victory in Maharashtra
Politics
IUST convenes finance committee meeting
Kashmir
SKUAST-K inks MoU with ICAR-IGFRI
Kashmir

Recent Comments

No comments to show.