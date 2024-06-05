J&K BJP celebrates win; NDA to form govt for third time, says Raina

Jammu, June 04: The J&K unit of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Tuesday celebrated the party’s victory in Lok Sabha elections after the results and trends started pouring in from all across the country.

The BJP workers and leaders danced to the drum beats and distributed sweets among people at different areas of Jammu. The main celebrations were held at the BJP head office, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, who won the Jammu-Reasi Lok Sabha seat, and J&K President, Ravinder Raina were part of the celebrations at the BJP head office.

Jugal, speaking on the occasion, thanked the people of Jammu and Reasi for supporting BJP.

Raina on the occasion said that the NDA will form government with Narendra Modi as prime minister for a third term. He expressed hope that the BJP-led alliance will cross the 300-mark. Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections is underway.

Ravinder expressed satisfaction over BJP candidates — Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma — leading in Udhampur and Jammu parliamentary seats in the Jammu region.

“BJP-led NDA under the leadership of Modi is forming the government for the third consecutive term, given the trends which till now show that the Congress-led INDIA bloc is 100 seats behind us. The counting is underway and we are hopeful of getting over 300 seats for our alliance at the end of the counting,” Raina told reporters at party headquarters here.

He said Singh and Sharma are maintaining lead since the start of the counting and “we are fully confident that we will win both the seats comfortably”.