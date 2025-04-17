IUST convenes 10th Academic Council, approve significant initiatives

Awantipora, Apr 16: Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor chaired the 10th meeting of the Academic Council which was attended by distinguished academicians from across the country including Prof Talat Ahmad, former Vice Chancellor Jamia Milia Islamia and Kashmir University, Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir, former Vice Chancellor Central University of Kashmir, Prof Ashok Aima, former VC Central University of Jammu, Prof Mohammad Mubin, Vice Chancellor Cluster University ,Prof Madav Govind Jawaharlal Nehru University, Prof. Shobha Bagai Delhi University, Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia, Director National Institute of Technology, Prof Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Dean School of Physical and mathematical sciences, Kashmir University, Registrar, Finance officer, Deans and other officers of the University.

In his address, Prof Romshoo expressed his gratitude to the government for their constant support. He presented the university report highlighting performance across indicators concerning enrolment, H Index, citations, infrastructure expansion among others. The members commended the efforts and appreciated the initiatives taken and said that IUST is poised to emerge as Skill and Entrepreneurship University. Pertinently, IUST’s enrolment in the last Academic year increased by 40 %, while the H-Index rose to 64 from 49 and the citations doubled in one year alone. Prof Romshoo referred to the collaborations with reputed institutions across the country such as IIT Bombay, Ministry of Heavy Industries, GoI, SIDBI, Ultratech among others which have helped in the materialization of many of the initiatives taken. The agenda was presented by Prof A H Moon, Dean Academic Affairs who gave a detailed action taken on the decisions of the last AC.

The Council approved the establishment of the Centre for Good Governance and Policy Analysis which shall provide the platform aiming at transforming the governance experience through a localized but smart approach bridging technology, public policy and participatory planning. The Council also approved establishment of the Centre for Cyber Security, introduction of One Year MBA through Lateral Entry, M Tech in Electrical engineering and M. Tech in Computer Science Engineering, B. Voc in Tourism and Hospitality, Four Year Undergraduate Programme in Political Science among other initiatives.