‘Azmat-e-Hind’ initiative turns Teetwal into popular tourist destination

Kupwara, Apr 16: Once known for its tense past, the Line of Control (LoC) at Teetwal in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district is fast rewriting its identity, due to Indian Army’s ‘Azmat-e-Hind’ initiative a unique effort that is blending patriotism with progress by bringing border tourism to life.

Standing tall is a 104-foot-high national flag, a proud symbol of sacrifice and unity. The flag, installed in November 2023, has swiftly become more than just a patriotic marker; it is the heart of a movement to place Teetwal on the tourism map.

“‘Azmat-e-Hind’ is not just a monument, it is a statement. It reflects how security and community participation can create new opportunities even in remote corners,” said Brigadier S.K. Pradhan, Commander of the Shakti Vijay Brigade.

Alongside the memorial, the Army, with local villagers, has been actively working to create a tourist-friendly atmosphere. Homestay facilities have been developed, with hosts trained under Army guidance to offer visitors an authentic yet comfortable experience.

This initiative has opened doors for sustainable livelihood opportunities in an area once overshadowed by conflict.

For the locals, the benefits go beyond economics. “The Army has supported us like family, from helping in harsh winters to creating schools and jobs. Now tourists are also coming, and it is changing our lives,” said Jaffer Hussain Lone, Sarpanch of Hajinar.

Students, too, have embraced the project. A student of Army Goodwill High School, shared, “The flag tells the story of our heroes. This village is a place of history, sacrifice, and unity.”

The ‘Azmat-e-Hind’ site has already hosted public events like International Yoga Day, cultural exchanges, and educational tours, turning the once-quiet village into a buzzing hub of patriotism and cross-cultural learning.

Locals believe the growing flow of visitors is a testament to the changing narrative of Kashmir’s border belt from conflict to coexistence and development.