IUST approves UG programs in Robotics, Geospatial Technology, Computer Sciences

Awantipora, May 22: Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) today convened the meeting of the Academic Council under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor, Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo. The meeting was attended by distinguished academicians including Prof Talat Ahmad (former Vice chancellor, Kashmir University), Prof A. Ravindaran (Vice Chancellor CUK and Director NIT), Prof A R Trag (former VC, IUST), Prof Mehraj-ud-din Ahmad (former VC, CUK), Prof Ashok Aima (former VC CUJ), Prof Shakeel Ahamd (former Chief Scientist, NGRI, Hyderabad), Prof Rajan Rawal (CEPT University, Ahmedabad), Prof Absar Ahmad Kazmi (IIT Roorkee), Prof Sarabjeet Singh, Prof A H Moon (Dean Academic Affairs IUST), Prof Waseem Bari (Registrar IUST), Mr. Sameer Wazir (Finance Officer), Deans and other officers.

In his opening remarks, Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, briefed the council members about different initiatives underway and thanked the Government for supporting the efforts and endeavours of the university aimed at excellence. He said that in accordance with the NEP 2020, the focus has been on promotion of multidisciplinary studies, innovative pedagogy, capacity building of faculty, robust feedback and pioneering research in the areas of disruptive technologies. He said that holistic approach has been adopted which balances academic rigor and innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of the youth.

The Council approved a number of land mark initiatives such as granting equivalence to the ITI and Polytechnic pass outs with 12th standard for admission to various courses in the university, if corresponding to level 4 of the National Credit Framework. Prof Romshoo said that this will pave way for career progression of candidates with vocational education and essentially realize the integration of vocational and higher education as envisaged under NEP 2020. With the objective of fostering entrepreneurial spirit and incentivizing students to conceive and develop businesses, the council approved the adoption of innovative concept of Student Entrepreneurs as provided under the J&K govt’s Start Up policy. The council also approved setting up of the school of Computational Intelligence, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, which shall comprise Centre for AI, Centre for promotion of Micro and Small and businesses among others.

The Council approved the Commissioning of research at different centres and departments including Centre for Disaster Risk Reduction, Frontier Institute of interdisciplinary research, Centre for renewable energy and sustainable technologies, Department of planning and Geomatics etc.

The council also approved introduction of new undergraduate courses in Economics, Computer Sciences, Geospatial Technologies and B Tech in Robotics and Automation from the Current Academic Year. In this regard, Dean Academic Affairs, Prof A H Moon apprised the council that the courses have been approved by the Boards of Studies of the concerned departments. The council among other initiatives also approved the offering of BVOC courses in areas of demand such as refrigeration and air-conditioning, tourism and hospitality, renewable energy, health care and others.

On this occasion the council members planted saplings as a mark celebration of the International Day of Biodiversity. The plantation drive was organized by Dr Aijaz Ahmad Qureshi, Coordinator Biodiversity Park, IUST