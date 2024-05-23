Kashmir

International Day of Biological Diversity held at CUK

Ganderbal, May 22: School of Life Sciences (SLS), Central University of Kashmir, (CUKashmir) organised a one-day programme on “International Day of Biological Diversity,” at varsity’s Nunar campus here Wednesday.
The programme was attended by faculty members, scholars, and students.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. M Yousuf, Head, Deptt of Zoology, highlighted the significance of maintaining and preserving established food chains and food webs in preserving biological diversity.
Prof. Abid Hamid, Dean SLS, emphasized the issue of man-animal conflict that is increasing in the current era and its impact on biological diversity. He stressed on the importance of preserving habitats of local species that would ensure greater biological diversity.
Addressing the participants, faculty members, discussed the significance of micro-floral diversity in maintaining soil health and its impact on plant growth and development. They laid emphasis on the need for maintaining balance in the diversity of species of birds citing the imbalanced rise of local feral pigeons. They stressed the importance of preserving local flora and fauna that would immensely contribute to maintaining a varied pool of biological diversity.
Dr. Munazah Qureshi, Assistant Prof. Deptt of Biotechnology started the proceedings by highlighting the importance of biological diversity in the current era where species are constantly under threat of extinction.

