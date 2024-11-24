IPL 2025: A total of 1,574 players to go under hammer in mega auction at Jeddah

The comprehensive list of registered players features 320 capped players, 1,224 uncapped players, and 30 players from Associate Nations. Specifically, the breakdown includes 48 capped Indian players, 272 capped international players, 152 uncapped Indian players who previously played in IPL seasons, 3 uncapped international players with prior IPL experience, 965 uncapped Indian players, and 104 uncapped international players.

Among the 409 overseas players, Australia leads with 76 registrations, followed by South Africa with 91, and England with 52. Other notable countries include New Zealand with 39, West Indies with 33, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka with 29 each, and the USA with 10 players. Players from Bangladesh (13), Ireland (9), Canada (4), Netherlands (12), Zimbabwe (8), Scotland (2), UAE (1), and Italy (1) have also registered.

With each of the ten IPL franchises able to fill a maximum squad of 25 players, 204 slots will be available at the IPL 2025 player auction. The event promises to be highly competitive as teams build their rosters for the next three years.

A total of 574 players were released by the respective franchise ahead of the mega auction.

Of the 574 players, 366 are Indian, while 208 are overseas, including three from associate nations. The auction will see 318 Indian uncapped players and 12 uncapped overseas players in contention. There are 204 slots available, with 70 reserved for overseas players.

The highest reserve price is set at INR 2 crore, with 81 players opting for this bracket. The largest segment comprises players with a base price of INR 30 lakh, totalling 320.

Among the standout names are Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul, part of the 12 marquee players. These three captains were released by their respective franchises ahead of the retention deadline. For the first time since 2018, the marquee players are divided into two sets, comprising seven Indian players and five overseas stars.

The first set includes Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and Arshdeep Singh, while the second features KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj. The overseas marquee players are Mitchell Starc, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, and Kagiso Rabada.

Several teams will deploy Right-to-Match (RTM) cards during the auction. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), having retained six players each–the maximum allowed–will not have any RTM cards. Punjab Kings (PBKS) hold four RTMs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) three, and Delhi Capitals (DC) two. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Gujarat Titans (GT), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Mumbai Indians (MI) each have one RTM.

RTM cards enable teams to buy back released players by matching the highest bid. In this auction, the team with the highest bid can increase their offer once more, after which the team holding the RTM card can match the final bid to secure the player.

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction promises to deliver high-stakes action, with marquee players and strategic manoeuvres set to enthral cricket fans. (ANI)