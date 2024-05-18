Developing Story

International Museum Day: Culture Department organises seminar, exhibition on Paintings, Photographs

SRINAGAR, MAY 18: Commemorating the celebration of International Museum Day, the Culture Department today organised a one day seminar on the theme “Museums for Education and Research” besides a special exhibition on Painting Heritage and a photo exhibition of monumental glory of J&K at S.P.S Museum Lal Mandi Srinagar in collaboration with Archaeological Survey of India, J&K, Srinagar.
Principal Secretary Culture, Suresh Kumar Gupta, inaugurated the event.

Mohammad Rafi, Director, Libraries & Research, Sanjeev Rana, Secretary JKAACL, Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Deputy Director, Archives, Archaeology & Musuems, Kashmir, Gowhar Ahmad Khan, Archaeological Engineer, ASI, Srinagar Circle and other officers were present on the occasion.

Suresh Kumar underscored the importance of preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of Jammu & Kashmir for the posterity.

The theme for International Museum Day 2024 encourages people to be more aware, adopt sustainable practices, and be inclusive by highlighting how museums can promote learning and creativity at the same time. In order to raise awareness about the importance of cultural heritage and celebrate the diversity of our shared human history, this day offers an opportunity to raise awareness among general public/masses about the diversity of cultural heritage and its protection, preservation and conservation for the future generations and represents a collective effort to preserve heritage around the world.

The Principal Secretary said that the Museums serve as the gatekeepers and bookkeepers of history, they help preserve the treasures of the past, document the stories of the present and enlighten the path for future generations. By inviting people of all backgrounds like scholars, students, art lovers and general public to visit museums and explore their collections, International Museum Day aims to inspire curiosity, broaden perspectives, and foster understanding and appreciation of the world’s diverse cultural heritage, he maintained.

The main objective of this event is to raise awareness about the glorious past and rich cultural legacy of Jammu and Kashmir.

 

