Kashmir’s Upper Areas Receive Snowfall, Met Predicts Wet Weather 

Many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Saturday, with the Met office predicting a spell of wet weather in the Valley and an increase in the minimum temperature, officials said.

The tourist resort town of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district and Gulmarg received light snow, while there were also reports of light snowfall in other areas, including Zojila, Gurez, Tulail, and Sadhna Top in Kupwara.

Also, some places in the Valley received light rain. Officials said that the roads leading to border areas, including Gurez, Karnah, and others, are likely to be closed for traffic due to snowfall in the region.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted generally cloudy weather with light rain and light snow in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir on 23rd November.

“The weather is expected to remain cloudy with similar conditions, including light rain and snow at isolated places, on 24th November,” it said.

From 25th to 30th November, it said that the region is likely to experience generally dry weather, with no significant precipitation expected.

However, from late night on 30th November to the forenoon of 1st December, scattered to fairly widespread light rain and snow are anticipated, especially in the higher reaches. Dry conditions are forecasted again from 2nd to 5th December.

“A slight rise in minimum temperatures is expected on 23rd and 24th November, with a subsequent drop of 2-3°C thereafter. Tourists, trekkers, and travelers are advised to adhere to local traffic advisories and follow administrative instructions to ensure safety during adverse weather conditions,” it added.(KNS).