Two Critically Injured in Road Accident near Radio Kashmir, Srinagar

Srinagar, April 14 : Two persons Critically Injured today in Road accident near Srinagar’s Radio Kashmir.

In a swift and timely response, the Dial 112 police team brought two critically injured individuals to SMHS Hospital following a serious road traffic accident earlier today.

The incident occurred at the flyover near Radio Kashmir, Srinagar, where two motorcycles reportedly collided with each other.

The injured have been identified as: Abrar Ali, age 25, son of Gh. Ali, resident of Balhama.

Irfan, age 32, son of Mushtaq Ahmad, resident of Khrew Shar.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision. The prompt action of the Dial 112 unit played a crucial role in ensuring both victims received immediate medical attention.