Chief Minister Omar Abdullah receives first batch of Hajj Pilgrims at Srinagar Airport

Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, received the first batch of Hajj pilgrims this evening at the Srinagar International Airport, marking the beginning of the return phase for pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir who performed the sacred pilgrimage of Hajj-e-Baitullah this year.

The Chief Minister personally welcomed and congratulated the pilgrims on their safe return and smooth performance of the Arkan-e-Hajj.

He interacted with the Hajj pilgrims and inquired about their experiences and the facilities provided during the pilgrimage.

The Hujaaj expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister and appreciated the arrangements made for their comfort and convenience throughout the journey.

The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the devotion and discipline exhibited by the pilgrims during the course of their spiritual journey.

The first returning batch comprised 178 pilgrims, out of the total 3,606 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir who undertook the pilgrimage this year.

The return of this group heralds the start of the arrival phase, which will continue over the coming days.

The government has made elaborate arrangements to ensure a hassle-free arrival experience for the pilgrims. Necessary logistical and transport facilities have been put in place to facilitate their smooth journey from the airport to their respective destinations across Jammu and Kashmir.

Minister Javed Ahmad Dar, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA from Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Dheeraj Gupta, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Executive Officer J&K Haj Committee Dr. Shujhat Qureshi and other concerned officials were also present during the reception of the Hujaaj.