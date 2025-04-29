Indian Army effectively retaliates to “unprovoked” small firing by Pakistan

The Indian Army has effectively responded to the Pakistan Army’s unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC) on the night of April 28-29 in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts as well as in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K), officials said.

According to the Indian Army, the Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively to the unprovoked small arms firing by the Pakistan Army.

This is the fifth consecutive day of India’s effective relations since the Pakistan Army’s unprovoked small arms firing on the night of 25-26.

Earlier, the Indian Army responded effectively to the Pakistan Army firing along the LoC on the night of April 27-28 in areas opposite of Kupwara and Poonch districts, as per officials.

Tensions remain high along the LoC even as security forces intensified anti-terror operations in the Kashmir valley in the aftermath of the Phalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday morning carried out raids at 13 locations in the Doda district to bust terrorist hideouts and take action against individuals linked to terror activities.

Earlier, Srinagar Police conducted searches across multiple locations in the region at the residences of terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits in connection with the investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to dismantle terror-supporting infrastructure.

According to a police release, the Police has conducted searches at the residences of Javid Ahmad Najar, Adil Ahmad Sofi, Shabir Ahmad Ganie, Sheikh Faisal Rashid, Momin Javari Gojri, Rayees Ahmad Najar, Mubashir Rashid, Ashiq Hussain Bhat, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Burhan Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Dar, Umer Hamid Sheikh, Tawheed Ahmad (under PSA), Ilyas Ahmad Sangeen, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, Tawous Ahmad Gadda, Junaid Ahmad Parry, MehrajUd Din Khan, Musavir Nabi Bhat, Arash Koul, Shakir Farooq Bhat, Bashrat Ahmad Bazaz (under PSA), Furqan Nazir, Zulafkar Ahmad Najar, Momin Ahmad Shiekh, Qasir Altaf Hakeem, Manzoor Ahmad Danposh, Sajad Ahmad Gilkar, Ashiq Hussain Rangrez, Aqib Lateef Wani, Farooq Ahmad Wani, Syed Ahmad Parimoo, Syed Asrar Qardi, Jasia Nazir and Bashir Sultan Bhat.

The searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of J-K Police officers.

The searches were carried out to seize arms, documents, digital devices, etc., with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the Nation. (ANI)