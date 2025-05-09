India intercepts 8 missiles from Pak targeting Jammu region

Srinagar, May 08: In a fresh escalation of hostilities, Pakistan launched eight missiles targeting mainland areas of Jammu region including Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Ar-nia on Thursday. All incoming missiles were successfully intercepted by Indian Air De-fence units, officials said.

Defence sources said that 8 missiles from Pakistan directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura & Arnia were intercepted and blocked by Air defence units.

“The attacks, bearing a striking resemblance to the recent Hamas-style rocket offensives on Israel, were described by officials as “low-cost, high-volume” assaults reminiscent of tactics employed by terror groups,” they said.

Defence sources alleged that the Pakistan Army is operating in a manner similar to Ha-mas, noting that operatives from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) had met with Hamas representatives in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) last month.

In a related development, multiple drones launched from Pakistan were intercepted by Indian Air Defence systems over Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. Explosions and bright flashes were reported in both regions fol-lowing the interceptions.

PRO Defense Jammu, Lt. Col Suneel said that military stations at Jammu, Pathankot & Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in J&K on Thursday.

“The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). No casualties or material loss-es were reported,” he said.

Lt Col Suneel said that India remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and en-sure the safety of its people.

He also said that during the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked fire using Small Arms and Artillery Guns across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri and Akhnoor areas in J&K.

“Indian Army responded proportionately,” he said.

Amid the rising tensions, authorities enforced complete blackouts in parts of Rajasthan and Punjab including Bikaner and Jalandhar as well as in key towns across Jammu and Kashmir such as Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, and Amritsar.

The blackout measures are seen as precautionary responses to drone and missile threats.

“Drones sighted at multiple places along western front – confirmed to be hostile. Being effectively engaged by own air defence systems,” Defense officials said.

On Thursday, Pakistan escalated its offensive by deploying loitering munitions—slow-flying explosives designed to hover and strike—targeting Jammu. Indian forces re-sponded with sustained anti-aircraft fire to repel the incoming threats.

The flare-up comes in the aftermath of India’s Operation Sindoor, a precision strike campaign carried out in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left doz-ens dead. Operation Sindoor targeted terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan and PoJK, with Indian officials warning that any attack on military installations would elicit a strong response.

The Ministry said Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using Mortars and heavy calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baram-ulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is re-spected by the Pakistani military,” he said.