Increasing road accidents: Social reformer calls for unified approach tackling vulnerability of youth

Srinagar, Nov 20: In view of an alarming rise in road accidents, social reformer Umar Bhat, a prominent activist for community welfare, has urged a comprehensive, unified approach to address this crisis, stressing that sustainable measures will bring meaningful change.

Umar Bhat emphasized the need for a multi-faceted strategy to prevent accidents. He highlighted the crucial role of parents, educators, government agencies, and civil society in ensuring the safety of minors, especially adolescents who often drive without proper training or awareness of road safety rules. “Parents must take responsibility, ensuring their children understand the dangers of reckless driving and the importance of adhering to road safety norms,” Bhat said.

Bhat also called for a systemic change in how society approaches its responsibilities. “Accountability must be fixed across the board. Parents must not only guide their children but also supervise their activities with greater diligence. There must be an answerable system in place to ensure that parents, schools, and local authorities are held responsible for failing to protect our youth,” he said. Bhat underscored the importance of fostering an environment where every stakeholder—from parents to local authorities—shares responsibility for the safety and well-being of young people.

He pointed to broader societal issues contributing to these accidents, including moral degradation, deviant behavior, and mental health challenges. The rise in substance abuse among young people, he noted, compounds these risks. “Our youth, the true future and asset of our nation, are increasingly at risk. We are witnessing a mental health crisis, where emotional trauma drives many toward drugs and risky behaviors,” Bhat explained.

While calling for stricter road safety regulations, Bhat stressed that the government alone cannot solve the problem. “The solution lies in societal coordination. Every individual—whether a parent, teacher, or government official—must play a role in shaping a safer, more responsible society,” he said.

“The unchecked vulnerability of our youth, compounded by mental health issues and substance abuse, creates a dangerous environment. We must act now to protect them,” he warned.

Bhat urged citizens to take collective responsibility for creating a more secure, inclusive, and developed society.