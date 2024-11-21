Kashmir

Training on profitable sheep husbandry begins at SKUAST- K

Srinagar, Nov 20: A seven-day training program on Sheep Husbandry: A Profitable Enterprise began today at SKUAST Kashmir in the Center for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. This event marked a significant step toward integrating modern technology with agriculture.
The Government of India’s Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) funds the program. Experts in all areas of veterinary sciences, animal husbandry, and experts in technological advancements have been invited as resource persons for the training. The event was presided over by Dr. Showkat Rasool, in charge of CAIML, who congratulated the organizers and stressed the importance of this training program, especially considering how important the sheep husbandry sector is to Jammu and Kashmir.
Dr Rasool welcomed the trainees from diverse backgrounds to the program and wished them success. Dr Ambreen Hamadani (course coordinator) informed the audience about the training program, the importance of the sheep husbandry sector, and the scope for entrepreneurial growth in this area. The faculty members of CAIML and course co coordinators Dr Zamir Wani, Dr Basharat Bhat, and Dr. Ab Rouf Khan were also present on the occasion.

 

