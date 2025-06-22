Two arrested for harbouring Pak terrorists involved in Pahalgam Attack: NIA

The National Investigation Agency on Sunday said that it in a major breakthrough in Pahalgam attack case, it have arrested two men for harbouring the Terrorists who carried out the horrendous attack that killed 26 innocent tourists and grieviously injured 16 others.

The NIA spokesperson said that yhe two men – Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote, Pahalgam and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park, Pahalgam – have disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack, and have also confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Parvaiz and Bashir had knowingly harboured the three armed terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the attack, as per NIA investigations. The two men had provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who had, on the fateful afternoon, selectively killed the tourists on the basis of their religious identity, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever, they said.

NIA, which has arrested the duo under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, is further investigating the case RC-02/2025/NIA/JMU, registered after the attack that shook the world on 22nd April 2025.

Further investigations in the case are continuing, he said.