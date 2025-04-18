Breaking

“India and Pakistan should talk, will lead to way forward”: Former RAW chief AS Dulat

ANI
ANI
4 Min Read

Former RAW chief AS Dulat has pitched for talks between India and Pakistan, saying there should be discussions as it will lead to the way forward.

“It is my opinion that India and Pakistan should talk. When there are talks and discussions, things will come out and will be solved…There should be no problem in holding talks,” Dulat told ANI on the sidelines of an event where his book ‘The Chief Minister and The Spy’ was released.

Dulat, who has also served in the Intelligence Bureau and has long experience of working in and on Kashmir, said it is “very necessary” to talk to Pakistan.

Asked about Pakistan’s support to cross-border terrorism, Dulat said “that’s why there should be talks”.

“If there are talks, something will come out. Things come out when there are talks, there can be something good. This relationship with Pakistan won’t end through guns and war. So, what’s the harm in talking? I’m not saying we should give or take something, but talk. What’s the harm in talking?” he asked.

“Talks lead to way forward, it always happens,” he added.

Terrorism emanating from territories under Pakistan’s control remains a core concern in bilateral relations. India has consistently stressed the need for Pakistan to take credible, irreversible and verifiable action to end cross border terrorism against India and fulfill its assurances, given to India at the highest level in January 2004 and reiterated several times, that territory under its control would not be allowed to be used for terrorism against India in any manner.

India has followed a consistent and principled policy towards Pakistan i.e.: in keeping with its “Neighbourhood First Policy”, India seeks normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence.

India is committed to address issues, if any, bilaterally and peacefully in keeping with the Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration. India has also said it will not compromise on issues related to its national security and take firm and decisive measures to deal with all attempts to undermine its security and territorial integrity.

Earlier, speaking at the launch of his new book, Dulat had said there is need to move on with Pakistan.

“The sands are running out, time is on nobody’s side. We need to move on and we need to move on with Pakistan…I will continue to say that we must move forward with Pakistan,” he had said.

Dulat, who on Wednesday answered queries on the political storm in Kashmir about some remarks in his book relating to former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Dulat had said his book is full of praise for the National Conference leader.

“My book is full of praise for Dr Farooq (Abdullah). There is nothing against him in the book. Please read it,” Dulat had told ANI.

Dulat was also asked about the claims in his book concerning abrogation of Article 370 and his reported mention that just as the BJP had never hidden its intentions towards Kashmir concerning Article 370, “so, too, had Farooq been extremely open about his willingness to work with Delhi”.

“My only comment is that the book is an appreciation, not critique of Farooq (Abdullah),” he had said.

Opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir had slammed Farooq Abdullah over reports concerning Dulat’s book. (ANI)

You Might Also Like

Kashmir-born Ahmad Ahanger who heads Islamic State recruitment cell for India declared terrorist

J&K High Court transfers 34 Judicial Officers

Kashmir sizzles as Srinagar records season’s hottest day, 4th highest ever in July

“Never benefited from such slogans”: Omar Abdullah critical of Lalu Prasad’s ‘Parivarvaad’ jibe

CM Yogi questions Congress, National Conference pre-poll alliance for J-K elections

Share This Article
Previous Article Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and Gusty winds expected across J&K in next 6-8 hours: MeT
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and Gusty winds expected across J&K in next 6-8 hours: MeT
Developing Story
Six firefighters injured as massive fire erupts in Srinagar’s Bemina
Breaking
Labourer killed, two others injured after Cement mixture carrier fell over them in Shopian
Breaking
No GST on UPI transactions over Rs 2000, clarifies Ministry of Finance
Breaking